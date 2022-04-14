Fallen tree damages shelter at Humane Society

A tree that fell on the Terre Haute Humane Society shelter Wednesday night caused significant damage to the backside of the building, which serves as a receiving area for animals, said Charles Brown, executive director.
Fortunately, no people or animals were injured.
More than 20 dogs were displaced from the damaged portion of the shelter and are being housed in other areas of the building
"On an operational level, it's a pretty big setback in that our ability to intake animals right now is greatly impacted," Brown said Thursday. "Right now we're really not able to bring in any animals."
Work is underway this afternoon to remove a tree that fell on the Terre Haute Humane Society facility last night. No animals or people were hurt. The tree hit the back of the building. pic.twitter.com/noYtmEPfCE— Sue Loughlin (@TribStarSue) April 14, 2022
The tree fell on the the building about 8 p.m. during bad weather. Staff quickly arrived to assess damage and relocate the dogs.
"We have reached out about fostering and adoption and we have an adoption event this weekend. We're hoping to have a good turnout for that," Brown said.
The large tree was being removed Thursday by Wabash Valley Tree Service, and Brown hoped to better assess damages once that work was complete. The Humane Society does have insurance, but there will be a deductible.
It also will have to cover some of the costs upfront, including tree removal. It was asking for donations to assist with those costs and as of late Thursday it had raised more than $7,300.
"We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support form the public," Brown said. "We serve a critical need in the community."
Several people have offered to assist by fostering and adopting animals.
On any given day the shelter has 220 to 230 animals, and each month it takes in and adopts out about 100 animals.
To donate, go to the Terre Haute Humane Society's Facebook page or website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.