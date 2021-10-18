Fall taxes due Vigo County by Nov. 10

Fall taxes in Vigo County are due Nov. 10, said Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson.
Tax payments can be made directly at the Vigo County Treasurer's office at the county annex, at First and Oak Streets, or by mail, sent to the county treasurer at 191 Oak Street, Terre Haute, IN, 47807. If mailed, payments must be postmarked no later than Nov. 10 to avoid a penalty.
Payment can also be placed into a drop box at the north entrance to the annex at any time.
Payments can also be made a several bank branches. Those include First Financial Bank, Old National Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Fifth Third Bank and Riddell National Bank.
Additionally, payment can be made online at LowTaxInfo.com (click on Vigo County), or by telephone at 877-445-3675.
Credit cards, debit cards and e-checks are accepted; a processing fee does apply.
