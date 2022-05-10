Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, four community organizations will be entering a friendly competition to see who can create the most beautiful garden bed at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
The competition will be held under the fountain archway. The four community organizations competing are the Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, RiverSCAPE, and Master Gardeners and friends.
The playing of “On the Banks of the Wabash” will be at 9 a.m., marking the start of planting. Music and a canon salute will follow shortly after. Families are encouraged to bring their picnic lunch to the park to watch and thank the participants.
RiverSCAPE will be showing their thanks to participants through providing water, lunch, and donuts to all who are involved.
Along with the fun atmosphere, this year’s event will include a People’s Choice Award, which will be separate from the judging. Each dollar donated toward a group will equal one vote. Donations can be made at https://www.givesignup.org/g/bu6466 and will go toward each individual organization. Voting opens Saturday.
“It has been our pleasure to organize this annual event to give one of the landmarks in the park a facelift. We are grateful for the volunteer help and the financial support from Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett,” RiverSCAPE Special Projects Coordinator Gerri Varner said in a news release.
It will take around 3,100 flowers to create the spectacle under the fountain.
“Without the financial discount from Anderson Greenhouse, this project would not have been possible,” Varner added.
The Terrre Haute Parks Department has been busy preparing the space for the friendly competition. The parks department also will be responsible for maintaining the gardens once they have been designed and planted.
This project would not have been made possible without RiverSCAPE, organizers said. Those interested in supporting future RiverSCAPE endeavors may visit https://wabashriverscape.org/membership.
