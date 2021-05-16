Fairbanks Park fountain receives facelift

A friendly "un-competition" between four community organizations took place Saturday under the fountain archway at Fairbanks Park.
Honey Creek Garden Club, The Herb Society, Xi Mu Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and Master Gardeners and friends planted about 3,100 flowers under the fountain to see who could create the most beautiful garden bed.
The project was organized by Mayor Duke Bennett, the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department and riverSCAPE. Tom Cummins of The Apple House served as an advisor for the project.
“Without the financial discount from Apple House, this project would not have been possible,” said riverSCAPE Special Projects Coordinator Gerri Varner.
The Parks Department will be responsible for maintaining the gardens.
“It has been our pleasure to organize this special event to give one of the landmarks in the park a facelift. We are grateful for the volunteer help and the financial support from Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett,” Varner said.
