A failed pool heater at the Vigo County School Corp. Aquatic Center has resulted in a few events and programs — including last month's boys' swimming sectionals — to be moved to other locations.
VCSC facilities staff are awaiting parts to make necessary repairs.
According to Katie Shane, VCSC interim communications director, "The pool heater for the Vigo County Schools Aquatic Center has failed, which has caused a small number of VCSC events and programs to temporarily relocate."
The entire boiler will be rebuilt with new parts. "This is not for lack of care for the system, as it was maintained for cleanings and updates throughout its life. Necessary parts to fix the boiler are scheduled to arrive within the next few days," according to John Newport, chief operating officer for facilities.
Sectionals did have to relocate to Plainfield, as the Aquatic Center’s pool temperature was not at the preferred temperature for competition swimming, he said.
The VCSC and Rose-Hulman have partnered in order for programs, including school swim practices and the Swim by 7 program, to continue uninterrupted, Newport said. The Terre Haute Torpedos, who contract the facility through VCSC, have also relocated to Rose-Hulman.
Aquatics Center staff and VCSC facility operations HVAC technicians have worked to find temporary solutions, including increasing the air temperature within the facility, which in turn has increased the temperature of the water, Newport said.
For competition, water temperature should not go lower than 77 degrees. With the increase of air temperature the facility’s water temperature is measuring at 79.5 degrees. The increase has allowed the facility to reopen for programs including Adult Swim.
To prevent this issue from happening in the future, Newport says a “redundancy” system is being studied for implementation, meaning if one system fails there will be a backup.
