Financial aid professionals from Ivy Tech, Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be volunteering at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday.
The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA. The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
“Completing the FAFSA is the first step to getting assistance covering the cost of your college education. Information captured on the FAFSA could qualify you for up to $6,495 just from the Federal Pell Grant,” said Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s Director of Financial Aid Julie Wonderlin. “And there are other grants and scholarships that you might qualify for, but you have to complete the FAFSA.”
High school students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s)/guardian(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information.
Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.
Students and parent(s)/guardian(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before attending the event.
“We are here to walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions,” said Wonderlin. “It doesn’t have to be stressful. We’re here to help regardless of where you plan to attend college.”
Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing to win one of five $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
For more information about College Goal Sunday, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
