Currently, official Vigo County School board policy states an individual must be dead for three years before a school facility, or part of a facility, can be named for them.
In practice, the board has approved individual naming requests to honor those still living.
This month, the administration is expected to ask the board to consider changing the policy so that an individual doesn’t have to be deceased to be honored.
The item is on the agenda for Monday’s school board meeting.
“We want to be able to honor people while they are around and can be part of it,” said Stacy Mason, executive director of secondary education, who led a committee meeting on the topic Thursday.
Also, it’s important to have the policy reflect the district’s actual practice in recent years.
Board members Rosemarie Scott and Stacy Killion attended, as well as some secondary school principals who have requests, some of them longstanding, to name portions of facilities or certain areas after individuals.
Facilities, or portions of facilities, are to be named for those who have made an outstanding contribution to the school or school system, or in cases where the name has a “special significance,” according to the policy.
Steve Joseph, North Vigo principal, said, “I like the idea of being able to recognize somebody while they are still around” instead of posthumously.
He believes it’s important to let individuals know how much they are appreciated and how much they meant to others.
