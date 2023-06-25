The Vigo County School Board on Monday will hear a presentation from Schmidt Associates related to planned HVAC and plumbing improvements at Terre Haute North, South and West Vigo Middle/High school.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the VCSC conference center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
In March, the board entered into an agreement with Schmidt Associates for professional services related to the evaluation of high schools for HVAC and plumbing work.
They will report on the results. Schmidt Associates “will be presenting on the findings of their study and where we should look to start according to priorities that they recommend,” said John Newport, school district chief operating officer.
In a related matter, the board will consider a recommendation for a “construction manager as a constructor” related to the high school HVAC project.
Newport explained what is meant by “a construction manager as a constructor.”
The owner chooses an architect to design (Schmidt), but instead of waiting until the drawings are completed (like a traditional design-bid-build), the district also selects a construction manager as constructor (CMc) to provide constructability reviews, cost estimates, scheduling and planning during the design phase of the project.
“This allows for better communication between the CMc and the architect because they plan and design the project together. The team will then publicly bid individual trade packages to the subcontractors,” Newport stated in an email. “This process provides a guaranteed maximum price, a guaranteed schedule, and transfers the risk of timeline and cost from the school corporation to the CMc.”
In other business, the board will consider a recommendation on the Latch Key program for the 2023-24 school year, with some minor amendments.
The recommendation calls for the YMCA of the Wabash Valley to remain as the provider for before- and after-school care at elementary schools for the upcoming school year.
It will continue working collaboratively with other nonprofits — including the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, CASY and Camp Navigate — by subcontracting services at some of the schools.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A presentation from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
• A recommendation for a soccer field lighting project.
• A recommendation on school meal prices for 2023-24. As proposed, breakfast and lunch would increase 10 cents for both elementary and secondary schools. If approved, breakfast would be $1.55; lunch would be $3.10 at elementary schools and $3.25 for secondary schools.
Bonds hearing
At 6 p.m., just prior to the regular meeting, the board will conduct a public hearing and take final action on two proposed general obligation bonds totaling $12.2 million.
One bond issue for $6.1 million would be for high school infrastructure improvements.
It would be combined with $18 million in federal ESSER funds to complete HVAC and plumbing work at the high schools, as outlined by Schmidt Associates.
ESSER dollars will be used for the HVAC, and general obligation bond dollars for related plumbing issues.
The second bond issue, also for $6.1 million, would go for district-wide maintenance projects including roofing, paving and HVAC as well as technology or equipment needs.
