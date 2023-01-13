Tom Balitewicz’s intent was to go to DeVaney Elementary School unannounced, but word was already out.
Students and teachers knew that “Dr. B” planned to visit. “We did our research,” said Principal Michelle Nutter as he visited a third-grade class. “We need to know who the top dog is, right?”
Now filling the role of Vigo County School Corp. interim superintendent, Balitewicz joked with the class, “I’m like the substitute superintendent.”
But to the students, he’s a VIP. Before he walked out, he told the teacher, “Thank you. We appreciate what you do … You guys have a great class here.”
Balitewicz, who’s risen through the VCSC ranks over 28 years, visited each classroom, interacted with students and thanked every teacher for their efforts.
As he went from room to room, he asked students about subjects they were learning, books they were reading or their favorite Christmas gift. He told some kindergarten children he’ll try to return to check out the penguin books they were making.
As he walked by the cafeteria, students waved ecstatically to the important guy in their midst.
As interim superintendent, Balitewicz’s priorities will include building bridges within the district and with the outside community, improving communication and heightening transparency.
Balitewicz is excited about his new, interim role, but humbled by it at the same time.
He doesn’t expect to make major changes; he’s there to manage the district and “be a facilitator of goodwill,” he said.
Certainly, there are some issues that must be dealt with, including high school infrastructure needs.
Also, he must continue to respond to student racist actions, and staff culpability at West Vigo High School.
As jobs change, “So do I.”
Balitewicz started at Sarah Scott Middle School as a half-time teacher, and later spent a year in Tajimi, Japan with his wife, Angie, teaching English.
When he came back, he became a full-time teacher at Sarah Scott. “I loved that job,” he said. “The greatest thing about teaching is the relationships you build with students.” He’ll see former students around town and “I remember those kids so well.”
After he got his administrator’s license, he served as a dean at Terre Haute North for two years, as assistant principal at West Vigo High School for two years and then West Vigo principal for 12 years.
“I love that (West Vigo) community. I really do,” he said. “I had some great times with the students.” He has fond memories of graduation and personalizing his speech to point out the accomplishments of students, including those who overcame adversity.
Those who make up the West Terre Haute community “are the most giving people,” he said. He recalls a fundraiser for a student with cancer many years ago, and in one day, the carnival-type event raised about $28,000.
“I have strong feelings about places that I’ve been to and I’ve always connected myself with that community,” he said.
So, can he objectively respond to the racial harassment that has come to light in recent weeks? Several students have faced expulsion or suspension, and the district is currently dealing with staff discipline.
Balitewicz says he can.
“I think I’ve always tried to be objective about things,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean you don’t have some emotion tied to it.”
As his job duties have changed, “So do I. I had to change my mindset moving from a teacher to a dean, and a dean to assistant principal,” he said. Moving into the interim superintendent role, “Again, my whole mindset has to shift to a more global perspective about the school corporation.”
He’s responsible for the whole school corporation, “so now I have to shift again. I think I’m pretty good at shifting, though.”
Balitewicz became director of student services in 2017 (the title has since been changed to assistant superintendent for student services, although the change in job title did not impact compensation).
As a dean and director of student services, he’s dealt with student safety and many student disciplinary issues, including expulsions. He estimates he’s been involved in more than 2,000 expulsion meetings over the years.
He likes working with students, including dealing with those who have made mistakes. “Those students need a lot of help and assistance, or they need some type of compassion at some point and (someone) to be able to lift them up. They are kids and we have to remember that,” he said.
Priorities
As far as board priorities, the first meeting of the year took place Monday, and four new board members have just begun their new duties. Whatever the school board wants him to accomplish, “I’ll be more than happy to pursue that.”
He added, “My biggest push at this point will be getting out to the schools,” he said in an interview Tuesday. He started at Riley Elementary and went to each classroom, something he hopes to do at each school over the coming months.
At Riley, and later at DeVaney, he thanked every teacher for what they are doing. “I think that’s where I need to be right now, is getting out there and letting people know we do appreciate them,” he said. “It’s kind of a process of building some bridges that needs to occur.”
Among the issues he will have to deal with include some programming matters that relate to district finances.
He also wants to help restore trust and goodwill toward and within the district, something that has been challenged in recent years with school closings and other past controversy.
“In the interim role, I’ll probably change very little at this point because that’s really up to the new superintendent when they come in. I’m here to manage and to kind of be a facilitator of goodwill for people. And that’s really, truly, where I want to be,” he said. “Big ticket items, big things, vision, those types of things, I think that’s best for the next superintendent.”
He does anticipate furthering efforts to address high school infrastructure issues. A facility referendum in May 2022 was defeated and it could be years before another might be introduced.
Plans to address HVAC and plumbing are ongoing for North, South and West Vigo high schools, with $18 million in ESSER funds that can be used for HVAC and another $5 million through a general obligation bond for plumbing, including bathrooms.
The district is currently seeking proposals from architects/builders on how to address those needs within the funds available.
“We have to start fixing some things,” Balitewicz said. “We just can’t keep kicking the can down the road. We’ve got to make some decisions to repair stuff and renovate spaces.” Also, federal ESSER funds must be used by the end of 2024.
Getting started
During an interview in the superintendent’s office, he describes his new, interim role as both exciting and “kind of surreal.”
That office “got bigger the day I stepped in … and the weight got a little heavier,” he said. “I feel like I’m responsible for every student, every employee in the district. That’s an enormous amount of responsibility.”
He’s humbled, yet ready to tackle his new duties.
“It’s exciting because I feel like I can make some change in the short term, working with the school board,” he said. He looks forward to working with the administrative team and principals.
“We have to work through the issues at hand, but I’m excited. I’m excited for the school corporation. We have a new board, I’m excited for them, to be able to put some of their vision forward,” he said.
As to whether he might seek the position of permanent superintendent, Balitewicz said he has had health issues and that will be a factor in his decision. “I’m totally undecided at this point,” he said.
He will emphasize communications and transparency, which is a priority for the school board and for him. He also will be accessible to the media and public. “I think we have to take the news we’re given that’s brought before us and discuss that and also create our own news,” he said.
Balitewicz will conduct open hours from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday starting Jan. 19; that will be at administrative offices in West Terre Haute.
He is married to Angie, a media specialist at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, and they have three children, one at Rose-Hulman, one at ISU and another at Terre Haute North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.