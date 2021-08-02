Face coverings are now required at Indiana State University, Ivy Tech Community College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The rule applies regardless of vaccination status.
Rose-Hulman is the latest to announce it has re-instated a masking requirement for indoor settings.
"Effective Monday, Aug. 2, all individuals at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be required to wear face masks inside all buildings on campus, unless alone in their own private office, workspace or room," the updated policy states. "This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status."
Ivy Tech's rule is in effect now; ISU's starts no later than 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"This is not an easy decision to make, but it is the right and responsible course of action in light of recent announcements from federal and state public health officials," ISU President Deborah Curtis said in message to the campus community.
Wrote the president, "By resuming the requirement, it is our goal that on-campus, in-person academic and campus life activities and experiences (including University events at full capacity) may be preserved throughout the upcoming academic calendar. Wearing our face coverings indoors will help minimize transmission of the virus while we get back to the on-campus experiences that we treasure."
Ivy Tech's mandate is for all campuses statewide.
The state's community college system said the change in policy is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masking guidance issued last week.
"The college has consistently followed CDC guidance throughout the pandemic to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and communities," the posting says.
The number of individuals getting infected with the COVID-19 virus is on the rise again, and as a result the CDC has recommended that all individuals, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear face coverings indoors in areas of the country where infection rates are at a substantial or high transmission levels, according to Ivy Tech.
"Almost two-thirds of our campus locations are currently in either in high or substantially high areas of infections," Ivy Tech said on its website.
The facial covering policy will not result in any changes to course modalities or course schedules and should not impact activities and normal operations as the fall semester begins.
Both ISU and Ivy Tech said vaccinations have been shown to be a strong defense against COVID-19 and its current and emerging variants.
At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the COVID taskforce has a meeting scheduled for this week to review masking policies to determine if there need to be changes, said B.J. Riley, director of marketing.
