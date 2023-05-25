At the Banks of the Wabash festival on Thursday night, Makayla Alkrie gingerly exited a ride called the Zipper and flatly declared, “Never again.”
Banks of the Wabash kicked off its 50th year at Fairbanks Park on Thursday night with a plethora of carnival rides spinning and toppling festival-goers every which way.
Alkrie said she considered the Zipper personally verboten because “The flips are scary,” but she quickly added, “I’m an adrenaline freak. I like roller coasters and water slides.”
Indeed, she had also been on some of the more daunting rides, such as Extreme, the Avalanche and the Yo Yo. The merry-go-round, on the other hand, is not for her.
“I like scary rides and high things, but I hate heights,” she said, acknowledging the contradiction. “I don’t get it.”
Mylaa Holman, Lailah Denham and Sarae Ward — who all agreed they had been to the festival “too many times” — were also fans of the scary rides.
They had just gotten off Extreme, which swings ever higher in the air while individual cages spin around. Below the ride’s sign were smaller signs promising “Energy” and “Insanity.”
“It’s a fun ride, but it’s scary at the same time,” said Denham.
“Yeah, it’s one of the best rides, but it made my stomach drop,” added Ward.
As they sail ever higher toward the sky, Extreme cages seem to flirt with flipping completely upside-down, but stops just short of that. The young women were grateful for that.
“I’m thankful,” Holman said. “I left with my life.”
They had been on Centrifuge, a UFO-shaped contraption that spins at high speeds, and were looking forward to taking on the Avalanche.
Most of the rides offered some variation of spinning around — up and down, or in circles, or some combination thereof. Then there were the tried and true standbys like the bumper cars.
Larry Bradford had the bumper car ride all to himself and his 5-year-old son Landon. He just drove around the enclosure, not coming into contact with anything.
“It was different,” he said of the bumper-free bumper car excursion. The only rides he was seeking out was whatever Landon was comfortable with.
Asked what other rides he was looking for, Landon just said, “I’m looking for Mommy.”
Other children were more enthusiastic about the rides they had been on. Kash Bennett, 9, enjoyed the Hang Glider, which spins around while occupants are lying on their stomach.
Asked if he thought lying on his stomach enhanced the experience, he said, “I think it’d just be fun overall. I really want to go on it again.”
His mom, Kenzie Bennet, had been coming to Banks of the Wabash festival since she was in high school, but eschews the rides these day.
“Nowadays, I like that my kids come here and they enjoy it,” she said.
Ian Zebrowski’s daughter Braylee, 5, had just gotten off her favorite ride, Yo Yo. She loved how it swung around, and was looking forward to venturing through the maze.
“I’ve been coming every year since I was her age,” Zebrowski said, adding that while he liked more adventurous rides in the past, today, the ferris wheel is his favorite.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of Banks of the Wabash:
Friday: Wrist band night — enjoy rides all night for $30. One Foot In performs at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Sweatbox Gym featuring boxing begins at 6 p.m. Midtown Madmen perform at 7 p.m.
Sunday: Wrist band day. Gospel performances begin at 4 p.m.
Monday: Wrist band day, with two wrist bands for $30. Performances by Jim Hayden & the Country Playboys at 4 p.m. and Bigg Country at 7 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Family bargain nights — all rides take one ticket. Tickets are $2 each or 12 for $20.
Thursday: Wrist band night.
June 2: Wrist band night. Freak Show performs at 6:30 p.m.
June 4: Tickets $1.50 each or 22 for $30. Terre Haute Community Band performs at 8 p.m.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday and June 3, and 6 p.m. Tuesday through June 1. For those who predate more sedate fun, Bingo will be offered 6-10 p.m. all nights except 4-10 p.m. Saturday through Monday and June 3.
