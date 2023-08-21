The National Weather Service out of Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory through 8 a.m. Wednesday and an excessive heat watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for all of the Wabash Valley.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected for portions of central, south-central, southeast, southwest and west-central Indiana.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
To stay safe, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency.
