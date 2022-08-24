The third annual Explore Wabashiki, an event to encourage use of the wildlife area, will take place next month.
The day full of activities begins at 8 a.m. runs to 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
At Bicentennial Park, check-in for the McNichols 10K and Turtle Trot starts at 8 a.m. The 10K kicks off at 9:30 a.m., with the Turtle Trot following at noon. A Crossroads Cyclery Guided Bike Ride will also begin at noon.
At Dewey Point, check-in for two Boardwalk events starts at 8 a.m. The 1-mile Boardwalk starts at 9 a.m., with the Boardwalk Walk following at 10 a.m.
Activities such as rock and pumpkin painting, a scavenger hunt, bird watching, fishing biking and more will take place at Bicentennial Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks will also be present to purchase food.
The event is presented by the Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department, RiverSCAPE and Emily's Walk on the Wabashiki.
For more information, visit wabashriverscape.org.
