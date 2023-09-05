RiverScape is partnering with several community organizations to host Explore Wabashiki on Sept. 30 to highlight conservation and recreation in and around the Wabashiki Wetlands.
“Explore Wabashiki Day is to be packed full of fun activities that showcase the Wabashiki Wetlands, educate, and provide free food,” RiverScape Board Member and Explore Wabashiki Organizer Michael Shaw explained.
Attendees can expect a wide variety of activities for all ages and abilities. Intermediate bicyclists can start early at 8 a.m. with a ride through the Wabashiki with Griffin Bike Park staff. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids can participate in everything from a fun run/walk/trot/bicycle ride to painting a rock or pumpkin. Kids will have the opportunity to go on a scavenger hunt and win prizes. RiverScape will provide free hot dogs and water.
Explore Wabashiki is sponsored by Duke Energy, with additional support provided by Emily’s Walk. Confirmed community partners participating in the event include: Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, Emily’s Walk, Purdue Extension, Soil-Max, Wabash Valley Crew, Indiana Bowhunters Association, Swope Art Museum, Crossroads Cyclery, Sugar Creek Fire Department, Wabashiki Turtle Research and Rescue, Hoosier Herpetological Society, West Vigo Fishing Team/ Vigo County Fishing Teams, Old 40 Farm, Camp Navigate, Indiana DNR, Indiana Department of Transportation, ISU Environment & Earth Sciences Department and the Vigo County Public Library.
Explore Wabashiki will take place near the eastern banks of the Wabashiki near 65 S. Schley Place, West Terre Haute. The day’s itinerary is available online at wabashriverscape.org/explore-wabashiki.
