"Unearthed," a new statewide initiative from Indiana Humanities, encourages residents to discover and discuss their relationships with the natural world.
Indiana Humanities will urge Hoosiers to explore how they shape the environment and how the environment shapes them. Activities and events will include engaging speakers, a statewide read, the Smithsonian's Water/Ways exhibit and more.
"After nearly a year and a half spent in a pandemic, now is the perfect time to explore our connection to our environment and to one another," said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities.
The nonprofit and its partners will leverage the humanities disciplines of ethics, philosophy, history, literature and religion to examine the topic and Hoosiers' connections to it.
To engage with "Unearthed":
• Watch a 90-second video featuring Hoosier poet Ross Gay and Hoosier writer Scott Russel Sanders, and leave a reaction in the comments section.
• Attend the "Unearthed" theme by attending a webinar rom 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. June 30.
