Expect months before decision in Tanoos appeal

It likely will be months, perhaps early 2020, before bribery allegations against former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos are decided.
The criminal case filed last September against Tanoos in Marion County is on hold in the trial court while a mid-case appeal, filed in June, seeks dismissal of the charges.
The Indiana Court of Appeals is currently awaiting trial court records to be compiled and submitted.
The Office of the Indiana Attorney General, which represents the state in the appeal, said the next step after the court record is submitted will be a briefing period.
That period can take from 21/2 half to six months. Briefs will be expected from the Tanoos legal team, then the attorney general’s office, followed by a reply from the Tanoos’ attorneys.
“We suspect that the earliest the Court of Appeals will decide this case is the end of this year, but it could easily be sometime early 2020 before a decision is made,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement to the Tribune-Star. “Thereafter, whichever party is unsuccessful on appeal can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review it, which sets a new briefing and decision period in motion.”
A pretrial hearing in the original case has been postponed until Aug. 14. But, further trial court continuances are likely.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of four years. He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, which carry a potential penalty of one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of three years. He has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Dating back to 2000, prosecutors said, ESG did $42 million worth of business with the Vigo County School Corp. and made a profit of $11 million. During that time, ESG donated or expensed $100,000 or more to Tanoos or Vigo County School Corp, according to the state.
Tanoos’ defense team, led by attorney James Voyles, filed a mid-case appeal arguing that accepting dinners and tickets from a vendor doing business with the school corporation does not constitute bribery. The appeal also raises the argument that any Indiana public official could face prosecution for accepting gifts from an individual or organization.
On Friday, Tanoos’ legal team filed a motion asking the appeals court to compel the Marion Superior Court clerk to assemble records from its previous hearings and file a notice of completion for that task. The motion noted that the deadline for that record to have been filed was July 20.
