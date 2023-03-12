The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a moving flagging operation on Indiana 47 will begin on or after March 22, near Turkey Run State Park.
This is for a road resurfacing project. These restrictions will be between U.S. 41 and about 2.5-miles west of Indiana 59 through the beginning of June, weather permitting.
These restrictions will move as crews progress. Flaggers will be out directing traffic. INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors South, LLC for $9.8 million. It also involves a road resurfacing project on Indiana 236 in Putnam County. That project is expected to start in May 2023 and will involve a full depth reclamation.
The entire contract is expected to be completed in May 2024
