Tree removal in preparation for a street widening project will close Springhill Road, from 7th Street to Canal Road, daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, said Larry Robbins, Vigo County engineer/highway director.
Local traffic will be allowed access.
This closure will be in effect for at least two weeks but could extend to four weeks, depending on the weather.
For questions or concerns, contact the Vigo County Engineer’s office at 812-462-3419.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.