While Teresa Exline’s 34-year tenure at Indiana State University is coming to a close, those attending her retirement reception Friday said her legacy will live on, both on campus and in the community.
“This institution is better because you were here,” ISU president Deborah Curtis said during a reception at the Sycamore Banquet Center attended by family, co-workers and others Exline has interacted with through the years.
Exline, who most recently has served as the president’s chief of staff, has worked with five university presidents, from Richard Landini to Curtis, and has held many roles including executive director of public affairs; assistant vice president of communications and marketing; and special assistant to the president for strategic communication.
A former newspaper journalist, she’s been the university spokesperson at times and has also advised presidents on media relations.
She’s also been involved in special events management for many events including the Larry Bird statue dedication and fundraising dinner; the unveiling of the Normal Hall dome as the kickoff to the ISU Sesquicentennial; presidential inaugurations and retirements; and many groundbreakings and dedications.
She developed ISU’s first integrated marketing campaign, led the task force to create Student Media and helped bring NPR to local radio through WISU, 89.7 FM. She also assisted in developing the university’s new strategic plan for 2021-25.
Max Jones, Tribune-Star editor, worked with Exline at the Sullivan Daily Times in the early 1980s. When she left the paper to go to ISU, “that was a loss for journalism, (but) it was certainly very good for the field of higher education and especially Indiana State University.”
Speaking at the reception, Jones said he’s watched Exline through the years taking on more and more crucial roles at ISU.
“I’ve been continually impressed at her skills and her judgment as she balanced her commitment to openness and transparency, while serving the broad interests of a state university and its leaders,” he said.
In an earlier interview, Exline said while leaving the university is bittersweet, she’s excited about the next phase of her life, which will include spending more time with family, travel, and creative writing. She’ll move to Hamilton County, where her two daughters, Jacqueline and Jessy, also live.
But she’ll miss the many people she’s worked with, some for the entire 34 years she’s been at ISU.
When Exline started, the university was just beginning implementation of Landini’s campus master plan, which sought to transform campus into what it is today — pedestrian friendly, with some street closures and parking moved to the campus exterior.
That was part of the reason on she was hired in September 1987.
“They felt they needed someone in the public affairs office that had both communication skills as well as organizational and event planning skills,” she said. “So they hired me to work on those two fronts. So I kind of watched campus evolve.”
She’s been involved in planning most groundbreaking and dedication ceremonies. “I really have watched the campus change dramatically,” she said.
Exline also has worked with five different presidents, each with their own management style.
She’s always tried to be “a frank adviser to the president. I have not shied away from that. I try to tell them, this is what the media’s job is; I’ve been fortunate most of them have understood that,” she said. She also tried to convey how things might be perceived in the community.
As she leaves ISU, higher education faces significant challenges with a declining college-going rate, accelerated by the pandemic, and strong competition for students. There’s more online learning.
“I still think there’s a place for that core, residential experience ... but we have to move in new directions and I think we’re positioned to do that,” she said. “I think we can emerge from the pandemic and be as strong as ever.”
Honors bestowed
At the reception, state Rep. Tonya Pfaff and state Sen. Jon Ford presented Exline with a joint resolution from the Legislature recognizing her service. They also presented her with the governor’s and General Assembly’s Circle of Corydon Award, given to Hoosiers “who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people.”
The university presented her with a framed, wooden Sycamore Leaf, given to those who contribute significantly to the continued success of Indiana State.
Speakers also pointed to her impact in the community.
Exline co-founded the 100+ Women Who Care Vigo County, and she also worked with the Vigo County Historical Society and the Birthplace of the Coca-Cola bottle project.
Beth Tevlin, executive director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, said that Exline’s idea to create 100 Women Who Care has lead to five giving circles in Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties. Those groups have awarded more than $1.2 million in direct grants and have built lasting endowments totaling over $1 million.
“Your legacy not only lives on at ISU, but it lives on throughout the Wabash Valley,” Tevlin said in a video.
Also speaking was Exline’s daughter, Jacqueline, who said her mom’s career at ISU is a shining example of what can be achieved “with a lot of hard work, determination, grace, but most of all, passion.” She said she spoke for both herself and her sister in saying, “If we are half as good as our mother one day, we will have been successful.”
