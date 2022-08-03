River City Art Association will open its 14th Annual Juried Exhibition with a reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the lobby of First Financial Bank at Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue.
The annual Downtown Terre Haute First Friday event, hosted by First Financial, will include a brief awards ceremony at 6:30.
Exhibition juror Rhonda Yochum holds degrees in photography and fine arts from Indiana State University and Indiana University, and is a retired Vigo County School Corp. art educator. She will select winners in six categories, as well as the Best of Show, from 73 entries by 25 participating artists.
Artists’ Choice and People’s Choice awards will be determined from votes by participating artists and guests attending the exhibition.
Entrants who place in the exhibition will have the option of displaying their artwork in a “Winner’s Show” in FFB’s Springhill branch lobby Sept. 1 through 30.
Admission is free during the First Friday event and regular banking hours through Aug. 31.
For more details, visit RiverCityArt.org or RCAA’s Facebook page.
