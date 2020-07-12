Execution scheduled for 4 p.m. today

Barring intervention by the Supreme Court of the United States, the first federal execution in 17 years will take place at 4 p.m. today in Terre Haute.
Scheduled to die by lethal injection is Danny Lee (Daniel Lewis Lee). He was convicted in Arkansas in the killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old. The government says the robbery and murders were part of a plot to obtain guns and money to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.
On-site demonstrations
The federal Bureau of Prisons has made arrangements for demonstrators — pro- and anti-death penalty — on the grounds of Federal Correctional Complex-Terre Haute, which houses not only federal death row but the federal system’s only working execution chamber.
The groups will be processed and bused to the prison separately, and they will be placed apart from each other on prison grounds.
Demonstrators for capital punishment can assemble at the Voorhees Park for processing beginning at noon and will be taken to the federal prison grounds via bus.
Demonstrators AGAINST capital punishment can assemble at MSA Softball, 1050 West Jones Drive, for processing beginning at noon, and they will be bused to the prison grounds.
In each case, no demonstrators will be processed after 1:30 p.m., according to the Bureau of Prisons.
According to the bureau, demonstrators may carry only the following items:
• A book, hymnal or any other type of religious book;
• A rosary or religious medallion;
• Candle and wind shield;
• One book of matches;
• Car keys;
• Photo I.D.
• Necessary medication.
The bureau says the following restrictions or provisions also are in place:
• A sign made of paper card board or linen can be carried on the bus.
• No signs made of wood, metal or with pole supports will be allowed.
• Water and a seating area will be provided.
• No cell phones or recording devices are allowed.
All demonstrators will be issued a face mask upon arrival and will be required to wear it throughout the process. Demonstrators will be subject to COVID-19 screening in accordance with published CDC guidelines, and that will include a temperature check.
To the extent practical, social distancing of 6 feet should be exercised.
The bureau writes, “Demonstrators must understand that any violation will subject to immediate removal from the premises.”
Off-site protest
Some opponents of capital punishment, including Death Penalty Action and Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance, have rejected the Bureau of Prison sites “because of concerns about COVID-19 and the unreasonable restrictions and time commitment placed on any individual choosing to subject themselves to that process.”
They encourage encouraging protesters to stay away from the official protest area provided by the Bureau of Prisons.
Instead, they say protesters will “a visibility action and prayerful vigil at the busy intersection closest to the prison at U.S. 41 and West Springhill Drive in Terre Haute.” It is to begin at 3 p.m. EDT, one hour before the scheduled execution.
Any schedule or location shifts will be posted on Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance’s Facebook Page. There will be a live-stream of the vigil on that page as well.
