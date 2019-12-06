Anti-death penalty activists plan a rally Sunday in Terre Haute in advance of the federal government's scheduled executions, which were to begin Monday but likely will not be conducted unless the federal high court acts before then.
The government had scheduled executions by lethal injection for Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, with inmate Daniel Lee Lewis scheduled for execution on Monday.
Those executions, however, are under court-ordered holds by injunction or by stay. The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to allow the government to proceed with executions.
The federal government's death row is at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, and it has the federal system's only functioning execution chamber.
Regardless of court action, death-penalty opponents plan to go ahead Sunday with their program in Terre Haute, "The State of Injustice: International Human Rights Day Death Penalty Forum."
Speakers are scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hellman Hall at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. 9th St., Terre Haute. A news conference is to follow, , after which there will be a short march to and a candlelight vigil at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute. Food and fellowship are to follow at the church about 6:30 p.m.
The public is welcome at the free event, but organizers ask attendees to visit their website and register so that they may get a headcount estimate. The site is https://deathpenaltyaction.wixsite.com/federal.
The event is coordinated by Death Penalty Action and the local Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance network, which has been led by Sister Barbara Battista of the Sisters of Providence. The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch supports and is a co-sponsor of the scheduled events.
Participating national organizations include faith groups such as the Catholic Mobilizing Network, Pax Christi USA and human rights groups such as Amnesty International, the NAACP and Journey of Hope.
Speakers on Sunday are to include faith leaders, murder victim family members (including the sister of Nancy Mueller, one of the victims of Daniel Lee), family members of people facing execution, and organizational leaders. A full speaker list is available on the event web page.
