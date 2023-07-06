Kindness begets kindness begets kindness — that’s the Camp Bruce story.
In 2010, April Newton, who specializes in speech pathology, was asked by another therapist to help with a relative who was in his 40s, couldn’t get out of bed and had no way of communicating.
Newton met with the man twice a week for a month, introducing him to a device that would reintroduce him to speaking; he had an assistant who helped him throughout the rest of the week.
“By the end of the month, he could order at a restaurant, he could go to a bank and request a teller he really liked,” Newton recalled. She received a thank-you card from the man’s grateful mother and a couple of aunts — inside was $500.
Newton attempted to return the money but was told to keep it. She used the gift to start Camp Bruce for speech pathology students and children with speech disorders at Indiana State University.
Now in its 12th year, Camp Bruce is held once a year for ISU first-year graduate students studying speech pathology.
The camp connects the students with non-verbal children, using devices to instruct them in augmentative and alternative communication, or AAC. The weeklong program concluded last week.
The devices, Newton explained, “are set up for kids to learn a language to start putting words together.” The devices may vary by brand, but they all run a program called Words for Life that the kids work from.
Nowadays, Arc of Vigo County and ISU fund Camp Bruce; parents can bring their children for free.
The program begins with 20 core words that can be used throughout the day, words like “stop,” “go,” “more,” “eat,” “drink” and “finish.”
“Sometimes [the children] can’t speak physically, others are unintelligible,” said Newton, Camp Bruce’s director. “The third group doesn’t have words, but [use] behavior to maximize the communications system.”
During a snack break, a nearby girl with Down syndrome sprawled on the floor bawling, not the optimal method of communicating via behavior.
“Yesterday, she was very good; today, she’s just not having it,” Newton said with a shrug.
Some 200 students have gone through the program, and various children have had 175 experiences in the camp (some kids repeat the program from year to year — one boy was once unintelligible but is almost ready to be out of the system).
Newton prefers to have two students per child in their sessions.
“They’ve had two weeks of class, and then they kind of get thrown into this experience,” Newton said of the grad students. “It’s part of their curriculum.”
Hendrix Zenor, 6, and Axle Short, 7, are in a room together surrounded by graduate students. Axle wears a Captain America cape; Hendrix wears a Spiderman cape — that is, if Spiderman sported a cape.
The lesson today concerns the word “funny,” and they have to find funny things on their devices — funny glasses, funny hat, funny eyes, funny cats. Later, they pull carrots out of a container filled with packing material and locate the word on the carrot on their device.
Axle finds the word quickly and gets excited when he’s told, “You’re so fast!”
Macy Collette was one of the graduate students counseling Hendrix and Axle.
“This past week has been such fun — it’s very rewarding to watch these kids be able to communicate and learn new things,” she said. “People don’t give them the credit they deserve and it’s so inspiring to see how well they can actually communicate and what they understand and are able to process.
“It’s so rewarding and we’ve had just as much fun as the kids have,” Collette added.
Not only did Collette enjoy herself like the kids did, but she learned a lot herself, as well.
“I think [I learned] just to give everybody an opportunity,” she said. “It can be hard — it might take them a minute to process and find the button and express what they have to say, but just to be patient.
“When you ask a question, let them express what they want and keep engaging with them and don’t underestimate them. It’s really rewarding once you make that connection, and you’re, ‘Oh! You wanted this.’”
“Everyone deserves a voice,” Collette declared. “Everyone has things to say, and it’s just very rewarding to help them find their voice and to know that what they say matters.”
Ediza Zenor, Hendrix’s mother, was pleased with the week’s results.
“He got practice with the device and got to be with nonverbal peers for the first time,” she said.
Zenor had just had her tonsils removed, so she joked that she was having trouble communicating clearly herself. She learned about Camp Bruce from Newton, who’s the speech-language pathologist at Sugar Grove Elementary School, which Hendrix attends.
Due to insurance issues — “Lots of hurdles to go through,” Zenor said with a sigh — Hendrix doesn’t have a device at home, but his work with it in the classroom has improved his ability to negotiate it.
“I think it’ll be good for him to use a device to communicate with others who don’t know sign language,” she said.
