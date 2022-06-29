When 30-year veteran Terre Haute Police detective and federal task force officer Greg Ferency was ambushed in a shooting last July outside a federal office building near the Vigo County Courthouse, his sister, Shelley Klingerman, wanted to honor his memory.
Klingerman created the nonprofit Project Never Broken, which supports the law-enforcement community and celebrates her brother's legacy.
"I was taking a senseless, evil act that no one had control over and trying to make something good come of it," Klingerman said. "My family is not going to let this break us."
Klingerman and a number of partners have arranged a week of events remembering Ferency.
During the Wednesday, June 6, Indianapolis Indians game, which begins at 7:05 p.m., the Federal Bureau of Investigation will present a memorial for the fallen officer.
Afterburner, the veteran-owned brewpub, will honor Ferency on July 7 by introducing a new lager it crafted in his memory — Nunquam Fractum, Latin for "never broken," which was the motto on his uniform when he served in Vietnam.
Celebrity bartenders will serve the brew from noon to 8 p.m., donating their tips to Project Never Broken, and a food truck will be onsite. Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of Ferency's murder.
Afterburner reached out to Klingerman not long after Ferency's death with an offer to help in any way it could.
"It captures Greg's spirit — he was fun to be around," she said. "He would have enjoyed being a part of this."
Blues club the Verve will also serve Nunquam Fractum on Friday, July 8, as well as offer free pizza from 6 to 8 p.m. Ross Hollow will perform.
The Mill amphitheater will host the Overland Overtime tailgate from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday July 9.
Ferency was in a band called Overland in high school with MacDaddys lead singer David Hunt; they used to contemplate a reunion of the band, calling it Overland Overtime. Hunt will perform during the tailgate.
Project Never Broken merchandise will be available at all Terre Haute events.
