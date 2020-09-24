Event remembers those lost to suicide

Hundreds of empty shoes and hundreds more painted rocks were staged between the Vigo County Courthouse and Terre Haute City Hall on Thursday in remembrance of those lost to suicide.

The empty shoes, boots and sandals were somber reminders of those already gone, while the rocks offered encouraging messages for those still working to achieve positive mental health.

Hosted by Mental Health America of West Central Indiana and its Lost and Found Suicide Prevention Coalition, the event worked to break the stigma of suicide and offer those struggling with mental health issues the encouragement needed to find or accept help.

Jeri Rowe shared with those who attended the story of her attempted suicide and subsequent recovery.

Rowe said at 40 years old she was battling anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder all while navigating an unhealthy marriage.

One night as she lie in bed, Rowe, without a second thought, took her husbands belt to the kitchen where she used it to hang herself.

She woke up to her husband uncoiling the belt from her neck.

“I remember being angry and thinking, ‘Isn’t it ironic the one who has caused me so much pain is the one who just saved my life?’ ” Rowe said.

In the year to follow Rowe worked to rehabilitate her mental health, she said. Then she found a Facebook video from a page she follows that offered her now guiding advice”

“You are responsible for your own happiness.”

“As if someone had switched on a light in my head. Those few words changed my life. Those few words saved my life.”

Rowe then offered that same advice to those in the audience, saying that no matter how bleak it might become, someone cares and someone will miss you.

“We care. Reach out,” Rowe said. “And be responsible for your own happiness.”

Michelle Orndorff, director of education at Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, said the number of people who kill themselves every year is a tragedy.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018:

• Suicide was the tenth leading cause of death overall in the United States, claiming the lives of over 48,000 people

• Suicide was the second leading cause of death among in people between the ages of 10 and 34, and the fourth leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 35 and 54

• There were more than two and a half times as many suicides, 48,344, in the United States as there were homicides, 18,830.

She said those numbers are likely to rise this year as people’s mental health has been effected by COVID-19.

In an August morbidity and mortality weekly report from the CDC, the report’s authors outlined results of representative panel surveys meant to measure COVID-19’s effects on mental health and suicidal ideations.

“Elevated levels of adverse mental health conditions, substance use, and suicidal ideation were reported by adults in the United States in June 2020,” according to the report.

“The prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorder was approximately three times those reported in the second quarter of 2019 and prevalence of depressive disorder was approximately four times that reported in the second quarter of 2019.

“… Suicidal ideation was also elevated; approximately twice as many respondents reported serious consideration of suicide in the previous 30 days than did adults in the United States in 2018, referring to the previous 12 months.”

MHA asks that anyone considering or planning to commit suicide should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

