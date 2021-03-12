Forget cars or trucks. Five Terre Haute South Vigo High School students arrived for class Friday driving tractors.
It’s the first year since the mid 1990s that Vigo County schools has offered agricultural classes focusing on agricultural power, structure and technology systems, and plant/animal systems.
“It is pretty special being that this is the first time we have done something like this,” said Ryan Liebermann, a senior, who will attend Purdue University to major in agriculture. He drove a Case Magnum tractor to the high school.
“Not a lot of kids that come here know much about farming or know what farming is all about, so with the program starting up this year, maybe this can start a tradition, which is pretty cool,” said Liebermann, who works for Be-N-Ag Family Farm in southeastern Vigo County.
“Farming will be around forever and farming has a big future. There are a lot of jobs out here, so if kids can come out here and see the tractors and maybe have an interest in them, they might have a career in farming someday too,” Liebermann said.
Students arrived with a police escort, after gathering at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds prior to driving to the school. One student drove a tractor from Riley, but with a top speed of 18 mph, it wasn’t a quick trip.
Keith Denham, agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America adviser at Terre Haute South, said tractors “are very important for agriculture ... and most of it is getting high tech, ran by GPS [global positioning system]. There is a lot of designing that goes into tractors, also marketing and engineering, so it is just not cows, sows and plows.”
Denham is a former pipeline worker who lives on his family farm in Martinsville, Illinois.
Next year, the program plans to start with animal science courses and will purchase and restore a tractor. After the program restores the tractor, it will be raffled off as a fundraiser.
Freshman student Jackson Greiner brought his 1955 Allis-Chalmers WD45, which has just under 40 horsepower, on a trailer to the school.
“I got into the ag program because I like farming and the tractors and all that goes into farming. My grandpa and uncle have farmed,” Greiner said. “I bought this tractor out of a barn in Center Point and got it running. I bought a front end loader and put that on it. I use it to do some small farm work around home.”
