Evan Austin visits home town sporting medals from Tokyo Games

Terre Haute's first gold-medal swimmer visited the Vigo County Aquatic Center on Tuesday, hoping to inspire a future medalist or two while speaking to the Terre Haute Torpedoes and the three high school teams practicing there and being feted by the city and the Vigo County School Corporation.
Mayor Duke Bennett read a proclamation announcing Nov. 2 as "Evan Austin Day," and VCSC superintendent Rob Haworth announced that a plaque recognizing Austin's accomplishments will be permanently displayed in the lobby of the center.
"This is home," Austin told the Tribune-Star. "Coach [Mike] Williams [of Terre Haute North] heard that I was home and asked if I'd be willing to make an appearance.
"Any opportunity to help support the community and the swimmers? I'll jump on that any day."
Austin, a Terre Haute South graduate, has competed in three Paralympic Games, although he came home without medals in 2012 and 2016. He had his first tryout for the U.S. team in 2008, after his freshman year at South.
In 2021 at Tokyo, Austin took the bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle, then won gold in the 50-meter butterfly.
"It was a stressful journey," Austin said Tuesday, after being teased for some flecks of gray in his hair, "but I loved every minute of it. And I wouldn't be here without [a long list of supporters]. They believed in me even when I gave up on myself.
"They say third time is the charm," Austin continued with a smile. "I felt like I hadn't finished, hadn't done what I set out to do."
Competing for a third time brought "a wave of emotions," he said. "I knew I had a shot [at a medal] in the 400 . . . and I had my best time, and an American record [in addition to the bronze medal]."
That gave him a boost for his second race.
"I was one of the favorites in the 50 fly," Austin said, "and I was in a good position mentally after winning that first medal.
"I knew I had a lot left in the tank, and about two decades of training paid off and I got my hand on the wall first."
Austin described his message to the young swimmers Tuesday as "a brief message of resiliency and belief. If a kid like me can come out of Terre Haute and win a gold medal, who's to say one of these kids can't do the same? Sometimes you just need someone to tell you they believe in you."
The Terre Haute native described his visit to his parents' home as part of a "reset" after the all the training and competition scheduled a few months ago.
"I'm on autopilot right now," Austin said. "You get so used to always being moving and you get so caught up in it, it almost feels uncomfortable to relax."
As far as future competition, he said, "I'm evaluating that right now, but right now I'm allowing myself to eat pizza and Mexican food."
Austin currently lives in Indianapolis and commutes to Purdue, where he is on the coaching staff of the Boilermakers' swim team. "I love giving back in a small way to the sport I love," he said.
Otherwise? "I've never been one to rush life," he said, and is leaving all his options open.
One of the possibilities, Austin said, might be motivational speaking. "Who knows more about the Evan Austin story than me?" he joked.
A reporter who talked to Austin in 2008, when he described the familial spastic paraparesis that affects his gait and makes him eligible to be a paralympian as "a blessing," thinks the motivational speaking would be a wonderful idea.
