'Eva’s Peace Garden' mural to be unveiled Sunday

“Eva’s Peace Garden”, a mural by Terre Haute artist, Becky Hochhalter, will be unveiled to the public at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The mural represents the “journey to peace and will incorporate words that define the steps along that path,” said Hochhalter. In addition the artist spoke to her personal connection to two holocaust survivors, and that she “loved having the opportunity to create the mural for the museum.”
The mural was funded in part by the city of Terre Haute mini mural program, which was initiated in 2021.
Arts Illiana administers the mural program on behalf of the mayor's office. This will be the fourth mural with funding through this program, with four more approved to be painted during 2022. Mayor Duke Bennett and Hochhalter will be in attendance at the mural’s unveiling on Sunday.
"Eva always wanted a flower garden but we don't have the physical space here at CANDLES," said Troy Fears, executive director. "What Becky has created is the next best thing. It is a beautiful mural that is exactly how Eva would have wanted."
Following the unveiling, CANDLES will host a program entitled, “From Terror to Terre Haute: A Path to Peace.”
The presenters, Dr. Alex Kor and Dr. Miriam Loewenstein Zimmerman will share the stories of how their parents, Eva Mozes Kor and Werner Loewensteincame to Terre Haute. Both Eva and Dr. Loewenstein experienced the trauma of genocide in Romania and Germany, respectively.
Admission for the presentation is $7. Refreshments will be served. CANDLES is located at 1532 S. Third St., Terre Haute.
