A new exhibit at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center & Education Center features vibrant, colorful scarves — most including the color blue — hanging on a wall painted bright yellow.
The exhibit is small, but full of personality, just like the person who wore those scarves — Eva Kor, Auschwitz survivor and CANDLES founder.
Kor died July 4, 2019 in Poland while leading an educational trip to Auschwitz.
While people can visit the exhibit now, the grand opening of “Eva’s Scarves” will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the museum, located at 1532 S. Third St.
The grand opening is in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and Eva Education Day, which will take place in Indiana on Jan. 27.
The Jan. 26 grand opening event is free and open to the public.
Alex Kor, son of Eva and Mickey Kor and second generation survivor, will attend.
“This exhibit opening is also a way to celebrate Eva’s birthday, which is on Jan. 31. Eva would have been 89 years old this year,” said Troy Fears, museum executive director.
“Eva always wore a scarf,” he said. “Usually, the scarves were colorful. They were blue. They were kind of part of her personality and we wanted to showcase that in this exhibit.”
The exhibit also features a display case with Kor’s iconic blue vest and blue scarf. On the case is written her response when she was asked why she was so fond of blue. “Because I look good in blue and blue looks good on me. Gotta have a favorite color, right?” The case includes her smiling picture in which she is wearing the vest and scarf.
On Giving Tuesday in November, the museum well-surpassed its $3,000 goal to purchase the display case. The extra funds were used to complete the exhibit.
The display has 35 scarves, most either blue or including blue. For a few of them, the museum matched the scarf to a photo of Kor wearing it.
Something else museum staff did was to get in touch with the 500 people who had made the trip to Auschwitz with Kor over the years. “We asked them to send in pictures of her, if they had them, wearing a scarf,” Fears said.
The “trip alumni” sent about 800 photos. About 400 pictures were used in a collage, and a video slide show features all of the approximate 800 photos.
For those who visit the new exhibit, “We want them to walk away knowing that Eva was a human. She was a real person who loved to have fun in her life and loved to showcase that by wearing colorful scarves,” Fears said.
While the topic of the Holocaust is dark and sobering, Eva was a survivor. Hers is a story of hope, forgiveness, healing and resilience.
On the wall is a quote from Kor that reads, “Be the best you that you can be.”
Alex Kor said of the new exhibit, “People wear scarves for a number of different reasons including a sign of innocence, a sign of respect and for religious purposes. Obviously, my mother was a trail-blazer and liked to express her character, her sense of humor and her personality in different ways. I would like to applaud the efforts of Troy, Trent [Andrews] and Gwen [Montgomery] at CANDLES for this incredible exhibit that truly captures my mom’s unique taste for fashion …”
People can see the exhibit now if they want. CANDLES is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The cost for adults is $7 and any student with an ID pays $5.
ISU students with ID, children age 6 and under and veterans are free.
