Eva Kor featured on '60 Minutes' on Sunday

Holocaust survivor and CANDLES Museum founder Eva Kor will be featured in this Sunday’s edition of CBS news magazine show “60 Minutes.”
The second and third segments of the program will feature holograms of Holocaust survivors and, in the third segment, Lesley Stahl interviews Eva Kor’s hologram. About 30 years ago, Stahl interviewed Kor in person.
“We were thrilled to be able to contribute materials and can’t wait to see it,” said Ted Green, producer and director of “Eva: A-7063.” That documentary chronicles Kor’s life as a Holocaust survivor and her path toward forgiving the Nazis for atrocities that killed more than 6 million Jewish people during World War II, including her parents and two sisters
Kor, a long-time resident of Terre Haute, died July 4, 2019, at the age of 85, in Krakow, Poland. She spent the last days of her life on her annual summer trip to Auschwitz, where she gave tours and talked about her experiences as a child.
According to “60 Minutes Overtime,” Kor appeared on 60 Minutes in 1992 to tell her story of having been experimented on, along with her identical twin sister, by S.S. doctor Josef Mengele.
Using the Shoah foundation’s technology, Stahl was able to conduct another 60 Minutes interview with Kor’s digital image.
What was Mengele like? “He had a gorgeous face, a movie star face, and very pleasant, actually,” Kors’ digital image told Stahl. “Dark hair, dark eyes. When I looked into his eyes, I could see nothing but evil. People say that the eyes are the center of the soul, and in Mengele’s case, that was correct.”
