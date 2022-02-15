A lone bid before the Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners Tuesday was nearly three times greater than the budgeted cost of an erosion control project for Hulman Lake on the city's eastside.
ST Construction bid $416,650, however, the sanitary board had planned and budgeted about $140,000, said Marcus Mauer, assistant city engineer.
Board attorney Terry Modesitt said the board can take the bid under advisement.
"Maybe we can rebid it," he said.
The board voted to table the bid and take it under advisement.
Mauer, after the meeting, said the erosion control project is part of a lawsuit settlement agreement. The city in 2013 raised the level of the Hulman Lake dam about five feet after C. Long LLC which filed the complaint, dismissed part of its lawsuit against the sanitary district.
The lake, which is actually a flood control system, is on Hulman Street between Fruitridge Avenue and Indiana 46/U.S. 40.
However, C. Long LLC continued its complaint concerning alleged property damage caused by the lake rising beyond its easement area. That complaint was settled, with the city agreeing to undertake the erosion control work, Mauer said.
"This project is related to shoreline erosion on the south side of the lake. This project cost came in higher than expected, so we will have to go back to the drawing board to try to make it affordable," Mauer said.
"It is not an easy job. It is very tight, very rugged and very sloped, and one side is water. We designed it with the intent everything could be carried in and constructed by hand if need be," Mauer said. "We did not get a whole lot of bids, and I think labor is in a big shortage right now and a job that is labor heavy is probably going to be a tough one right now."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
