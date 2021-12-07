Equine Holiday Ride returns at The Woods

On a cold and windy morning, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College senior Boston Campbell rode atop Auzzie the quarter horse for a much-anticipated college tradition, the Equine Holiday Ride.
Several students and equine staff rode and sang Christmas carols, first for the Sisters of Providence, and later at several stops on the college campus. Students had decorated the horses in holiday colors and décor, including tinsel, bows and Christmas lights.
“It’s really fun,” said Campbell, who dismounted Auzzie for a short interview Monday. “We get to do this as seniors; we kind of wait all year for it.” Auzzie clearly wasn’t happy about being left behind as other riders and horses continued to the next location.
Campbell, a marketing major, is on the college’s equestrian team. Before the ride, she spent about a half hour decorating Auzzie with tinsel. Some horses tolerate the decorations well, but others don’t — so riders keep that in mind in when choosing which ones they will ride for the event.
Participating in the holiday ride is special, Campbell said, because it’s with a group of students she’s grown close to after four years. It also provides much-needed stress relief as students prepare for finals this week.
Tabatha Taylor, equine department instructor, said senior equine majors and equestrian team members are invited to participate.
“They get to choose a horse and dress it up for Christmas and then they ride all over campus and sing carols. It’s a good time.”
The holiday ride did not take place last year because of the pandemic; students went home for Thanksgiving and didn’t return to campus for the rest of the semester.
Resuming the holiday ride “is really important. The Woods is founded on tradition,” Taylor said. “This is just one of those things students look forward to for their whole career here. And then to get to do it as a senior is an honor.”
The ride takes about two hours and the carolers take song requests. “Sometimes they are good singers and some years they are not, but it’s a good time, either way,” Taylor laughed.
Among those enjoying the event was Maureen Dickinson, director of advancement services for the Sisters of Providence. She started her job in January, so it’s her first Christmas experience at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
“Oh my gosh. It’s so much fun,” she said. She got to experience it twice — once at the Sisters of Providence Administration building and then in front of Providence Center. “I think it’s a really neat tradition.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
