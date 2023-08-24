The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not extend the public comment period on draft permits for Wabash Carbon Services' proposed carbon dioxide injection wells, an agency spokeswoman said Thursday.
"In response to requests from the public at the Aug. 10 public hearing in Terre Haute, EPA extended the comment period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21 on its draft permits that would allow Wabash Carbon Services, LLC, to inject carbon dioxide deep underground for permanent storage. The comment period started on July 7," said Macy Pressley, press officer with U.S. EPA Region 5 in Chicago.
She confirmed by email there would be no additional extension.
Both state Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, and Vigo County commissioners, had asked the EPA for an additional 30-day extension in the public comment period.
Also, the Citizen Action Coalition of Indiana asked EPA for a 60-day extension on the public comment period for the two permits.
The two injection wells would be located in northwest Vigo County and Vermillion County.
The project has generated considerable public interest, including well attended public forums such as:
• The EPA-run hearing Aug. 10 on the Indiana State University campus;
• An Aug. 14 meeting at Universal Town Hall with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's staff members;
• At the Aug. 15 Vigo County commissioners' meeting;
• At a public meeting Aug. 16 presented by Wabash Valley Resources — Wabash Valley Carbon Services' parent company — in Vermillion County, as well as another public meeting Tuesday at Fayette Elementary in New Goshen.
The permits would allow the company to operate two injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute. The company also plans to build an 11-mile pipeline
The project is part of a carbon sequestration pilot program authorized by the General Assembly this past legislative session.
Under the proposed plans, Wabash Carbon Services would inject 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells over 12 years, according to EPA.
