More than 150 people attend a U.S. EPA hearing in Terre Haute on Aug. 10. On Thursday, the EPA said it will not further extend the public-comment period regarding proposed permits for the project.

Wabash Carbon Services LLC is seeking permits to operate two injection wells for carbon dioxide that would be produced at facilities in West Terre Haute. On Monday, Vigo County commissioners asked for 30-day extension of the U.S. EPA public comment hearing regarding the permits.