The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will conduct a public meeting and hearing Aug. 10 on draft permits for Wabash Carbon Services LLC to inject and store carbon dioxide deep underground at two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties.
The sessions will take place at Indiana State University’s Federal Hall at the corner of 7th and Cherry streets, in the Magna Carta Courtroom, according to an EPA notice.
The public meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the public hearing is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the meeting, EPA representatives will give a brief presentation and answer questions. During the hearing, citizens can comment on the draft permits.
The permits will allow the company to operate two injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at facilities in West Terre Haute.
The parent company, Wabash Valley Resources LLC, will produce anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer, said Greg Zoeller, WVR vice president of external affairs.
Anhydrous ammonia is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer for agricultural crops such as corn and wheat.
Wabash Valley Resources LLC was established in 2016 to acquire the SG Solutions gasification plant in West Terre Haute. It plans to convert the site to a state-of-the-art anhydrous ammonia production facility using carbon capture and sequestration technology.
Zoeller further explained the production process:
WVR will produce hydrogen and then ammonia. WVR first uses environmental waste (petcoke) and renewable feedstock in a chemical process to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide. It’s at this point that the carbon dioxide is captured and stored.
The hydrogen product then undergoes a second chemical process in an adjacent facility, where is it combined with nitrogen to produce ammonia.
The permitting process for the carbon dioxide wells has advanced more quickly than anticipated, Zoeller said, describing it as “a major milestone.”
The most recent Class VI permit was issued by EPA in 2014. Class VI wells are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations.
The company hopes to have its production facilities up and running in 2026, Zoeller said.
The project is an opportunity for Indiana to be a leader in carbon sequestration, Zoeller said. It’s especially important at a time when global warming is increasingly becoming a concern.
Carbon sequestration is the process of storing carbon underground to reduce emissions into the atmosphere.
“We’re not going to be putting carbon dioxide up in the atmosphere,” Zoeller said. “This is leading edge technology in terms of transforming our systems away from smokestacks.”
Under the proposed plans, Wabash Carbon Services would inject 1.67 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year into the wells over 12 years, according to EPA.
It would monitor the wells — during the 12 years of proposed carbon dioxide injection and 10 years thereafter — to ensure that the injection wells work properly, the carbon dioxide does not move from its injected location and drinking water sources are protected, the EPA news release stated.
The well sites were selected following extensive research to ensure the carbon dioxide can be safely stored in the rock formations about 5,000 feet below the ground.
Studies of the site show that there is about 2,100 feet of solid rock, including very low-permeability shale, between the deepest source of drinking water in the area and the proposed carbon dioxide reservoir below, EPA states.
In carbon capture and storage, the carbon dioxide will be captured at the generating facility, transported to the injection wells, and then put under high pressure and turned into a liquid so it can be injected deep into the ground through wells.
According to EPA, its review of Wabash Carbon Services’ permit applications “indicate no significant environmental impact should result from the proposed injection, so EPA proposes to issue permits for these wells.”
The draft permits specify conditions for the construction, operation, monitoring, reporting, plugging, post-injection site care and site closure that meet federal requirements to protect underground sources of drinking water, according to the federal agency.
The agency has not made a decision to issue final permits. “EPA will make a decision after we consider comments received during the public comment period,” an agency representative stated.
Once completed, the WVR facility would produce 500,000 metric tons of anhydrous ammonia annually, according to a company news release.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly identified WVR as Indiana’s pilot project for commercial demonstration of carbon capture and sequestration technology.
With an investment of $1 billion, the project will create hundreds of union construction jobs and high-paying permanent jobs, a company news release states.
It currently is operating under a $47 million Department of Energy grant for front-end engineering and design.
The public comment period on the draft permits extends through Aug. 11.
Comments can be emailed to EPA’s Marc Fisher at fisher.marc@epa.gov. He also can be contacted at 312-886-4240.
A copy of the draft permits can be seen at https://bit.ly/3OupbdC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.