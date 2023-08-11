The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 the comment period on draft permits that would allow Wabash Carbon Services LLC to inject and store carbon dioxide deep underground.
The initial deadline for public comment had been Friday.
The extension is in response to requests from the public at Thursday night’s public hearing in Terre Haute, according to an EPA news release.
The company is seeking permits for two deep underground injection wells in Vigo and Vermillion counties.
The EPA says written comments should be sent to Marc Fisher at fisher.marc@epa.gov. Comment writers should specify draft permit numbers IN-165-6A-0001 and/or IN-167-6A-0001.
Those without access to email can contact Fisher at (312) 886-4240 for instructions.
To view a copy of the two draft permits, go to: https://www.epa.gov/uic/proposed-class-vi-permits-165-6a-0001-and-167-6a-0001.
On Thursday, more than 150 people attended the EPA meeting and hearing on the draft permits. Dozens commented during both the question-and-answer period and the hearing.
Many of those attending spoke about the lack of communication with residents who live in the area affected in both Vigo and Vermillion counties.
Some said they only recently found out about the proposal.
Other concerns related to potential for groundwater contamination or accidents in which carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere.
The Citizen Action Coalition of Indiana on Friday formally asked the U.S. EPA for a 60-day extension on the public comment period for the two permits.
The letter, written by CAC executive director Kerwin Olson, requested the extension “given the lack of awareness and understanding from the public about the details of the largest proposed carbon capture and sequestration project in the United States potentially coming to their community.”
Multiple requests were made from the community for more informational meetings and an additional in-person public hearing in Vermillion County, Olson wrote.
After learning of the shorter extension through the afternoon of Aug. 21, Olson stated, “We’re exceptionally disappointed … a week is simply not long enough as clearly, the community has many questions and has not been engaged by Wabash Valley Resources. That’s not going to change over the course of just one week.”
He also said it is “disheartening that the EPA is apparently ignoring the voices from Vermillion County who respectfully asked for a public meeting in their community.”
Greg Zoeller, vice president of external affairs for Wabash Valley Resources, parent company of Wabash Carbon Services, stated in an email Friday:
“We appreciate the professional way in which the EPA staff conducted the public hearing and all the comments people provided. We look forward to providing more information to the community regarding the safety measures, monitoring and reporting transparency that are part of these permits.”
