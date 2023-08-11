The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 the comment period on draft permits that would allow Wabash Carbon Services, LLC, to inject and store carbon dioxide underground.
The initial deadline for public comment had been Friday (Aug. 11).
The extension is in response to requests from the public at Thursday night’s public hearing in Terre Haute, according to an EPA news release.
Written comments should be sent to Marc Fisher at fisher.marc@epa.gov (specifically referencing draft permit numbers: IN-165-6A-0001 and/or IN-167-6A-0001).
Those without access to email may contact Marc Fisher at (312) 886-4240 for instructions.
To view a copy of the two draft permits, go to the following site:
https://www.epa.gov/uic/proposed-class-vi-permits-165-6a-0001-and-167-6a-0001
More than 150 people attended the EPA meeting and hearing on draft permits. Dozens commented during both the question-and-answer period and hearing.
Many of those attending spoke about the lack of communication with residents who live in the area affected in both Vigo and Vermillion counties. Some said they only recently found out about the proposal.
Other concerns related to potential for groundwater contamination or accidents in which carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere.
The Citizen Action Coalition of Indiana has formally asked the U.S. EPA for a 60-day extension on the public comment period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.