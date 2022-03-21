A network of entrepreneurial-minded Rose-Hulman alumni are coming to campus April 2-3 to share their insights and experiences.
The Sawmill Society is a group of more than 70 alumni and friends of Rose-Hulman who know what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur. They will share insights, experiences, and inspiration. The weekend includes sessions on lessons learned in forming a start-up company, diversity in start-ups, angel investing, and more.
The event, located in the Mussallem Union, will include entrepreneur-led breakout sessions, networking and mentorship opportunities, and a pitch competition with angel investors providing feedback and possibly support to intriguing business concepts.
The sessions are free and open to people interested in learning more about entrepreneurship and startups. Advanced registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3uzjuA3
Sawmill Society members have founded or help lead successful tech and business enterprises throughout the country.
“Entrepreneurism is part of Rose-Hulman’s DNA for many, and this event is the latest example of how the Sawmill Society is helping facilitate a natural pipeline between our entrepreneurial-minded alumni, students and the local community,” Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said in a news release.
For more information contact Christian Shuck at shuck1@rose-hulman.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.