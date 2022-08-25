Entrance at Walmart on South U.S. 41 being repaired

An entrance to Walmart Supercenter's south store is getting repaved.
Vigo County Commissioners Chris Switzer said he and county officials since May have attempted to get the road that leads off South U.S. 41 repaired.
"We tried to raise awareness that it was a concern and people were frustrated with the way the road was," Switzer said Thursday.
"Finally, (Thursday) I got a phone call that contractors are on site and repairing the road. It was Walmart that decided to take the lead on it and repair the road," Switzer said.
Switzer said while property for the shopping center is privately held, Walmart in 2014 entered into an access and utility agreement for the approximately 500 foot stretch of road, with the company to keep the easement area in smooth and usable condition.
"It was difficult as there were several easements that Walmart had at that time ... but basically this was trying to talk to people and get to the right area and see if there is something somebody could do" repairs the road.
