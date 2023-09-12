Entek, which broke ground in Vigo County last week on a new $1.5 billion lithium battery separator plant, announced a new customer on Tuesday.
KORE Power Inc. will use ENTEK lithium separators manufactured here in the battery cells that the company produces at the Arizona KOREPlex, Entek said in a news release.
Under the just reached agreement, KORE will purchase separators for both NMC and LFP battery cells from ENTEK when ENTEK’s Indiana facility comes online in 2025.
ENTEK will supply enough separators for the KOREPlex’s initial 7 GWh capacity and will allow for a second phase. which could more than double that supply.
“We are excited that the lithium-ion separators that come out of our Indiana facility will be used in KORE batteries for American vehicles and energy storage products,” said Larry Keith, ENTEK's CEO. “This agreement aligns two growing US companies with the shared vision of a thriving U.S. supply chain powering the clean energy economy.”
Lindsay Gorrill, founder and CEO of KORE, said, “ENTEK is a domestic suppler that can deliver separators for both chemistries we’ll produce, and that will have the capacity to grow with us.”
The multi-year agreement will run until at least 2031.
Lithium-ion separators are a critical component of a battery cell. Separators divide the cell’s anode and cathode, allowing the transfer of electrons which power vehicles, devices, and energy storage systems.
Entek on Sept. 6 broke ground
In its first phase, ENTEK plans to build a 1.4-million square-foot complex with four buildings of 350,000 to 400,000 square feet each. That will accommodate eight production lines and 16 coating lines at the plant, where production will begin in 2025.
When fully up and running, the plant will be responsible for approximately 650 jobs for individuals at every education level. Although hiring won’t begin until next year, ENTEK is accepting resumes.
