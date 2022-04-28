A free day of outdoor recreation with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is coming Sunday, kicking off Visit Indiana Week, a promotion of the Indiana Destinations Development Corporation that runs May 1-7.
For starters, the Indiana state parks, state recreation areas, reservoirs (on.IN.gov/stateparks), and state forests (on.IN.gov/forestry) that charge a daily gate fee for each entering vehicle will waive that fee for all guests on May 1. Sunday is also the first free fishing day of the year. Indiana residents will be able to fish on that day without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp, with all size and bag limits applying for those who keep fish.
Free fishing day applies to all public waters in Indiana. You can find a fishing destinations at on.IN.gov/recfinder.
Free fishing day is a chance for anglers to share fishing with someone who does not have an Indiana license.
To help them get started, fishing tips and videos through the DNR are available at on.IN.gov/learn2fish. Public places to fish can be viewed online at on.IN.gov/where2fish. This year’s other free fishing days are June 4-5 and Sept. 24. Learn more at on.IN.gov/fishfree.
When you visit a DNR destination on May 1, regardless of whether you fish, check in with an Indiana State Nature Passport. Doing so will launch your eligibility for winning prizes from DNR. The grand prize is a package that includes a 2022 State Parks Pass, a $50 gift card for camping, and a subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine. In addition, those who donate to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (on.IN.gov/nrfdonate) in May will earn a free check-in on their nature passport.
— From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.