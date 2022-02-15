'Engineers in Concert' is Friday at Rose-Hulman

The singing, instrumental and dancing talents of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students will be featured in this year’s Engineers in Concert on Friday, February 18 Hatfield Hall Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m.
This is a free event that’s open to the public, with face mask health and safety precautions being followed by all guests. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Now in its 41st year, nearly every academic major is represented in this year’s concert, which features a variety of solo acts and groups, including vocal and instrumental soloists, small ensembles, and the Rose Symphony, Jazz Ensemble and Rose Chorus.
Soloists performing a variety of classical arrangements will be senior electrical engineering student James Brandewie on cello; senior mechanical engineering major Lucas Foote on marimba; senior mechanical engineering major Andrew Romano as a pianist; the vocals of junior physics major Liz Canon; first-year biomedical engineering student Natalie Hannum on the flute; first-year mathematics and mechanical engineering student Grace Sheridan as a vocalist; and mechanical engineering student Taytum Newell on the viola.
Duets will feature junior mechanical engineering student Joseph Lahman and Canon in a vocal arrangement, sophomore mechanical engineering major Sam Betts on cello with first-year mechanical engineering student Everest Zang on guitar, and first-year optical engineering student Vincent Hammer on the marching snare drum with Foote on a drum set. Foote, Hammer and Romano will join first-year civil engineering student Nathan Rosmarin in a percussion ensemble.
Dancers filling the stage with a performance of “Nearly Morning” will be junior chemical engineering major Autumn Asp, junior chemical engineering and chemistry student Jennifer Koepsell, first-year biomedical engineering major Eliza Steele, and first-year chemical engineering student Phoebe Worstell.
A brass quintet performing songs from the first act of “Les Miserables” will be junior software engineering/data science student Luke Ferderer (trumpet), junior mechanical engineering major Jackson Morris (trombone), junior computer engineering student TJ Rutan (tuba), and Canon (horn).
A chamber choir will feature sophomore mechanical engineering students Therese Jaeger and Aaron Murane, first-year chemical engineering major Rachel Saunders and first-year electrical engineering student Lisa Sebastian, along with Canon and Lahman.
Meanwhile, a saxophone ensemble will include senior mechanical/electrical engineering student Conner Ozatalar (bari), junior computer engineering major Sebastian Huemer (soprano), sophomore computer science students Nathan Hurtig (tenor) and Nyomi Morris (alto), first-year computer engineering major Jack Cooperman (tenor), and first-year computer science student Anthony Mui (alto).
The Rose Chorus, directed by Anne Hewner, will perform “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Something Told the Wild Geese” and “Set Me As a Seal.” The Symphony Orchestra will perform highlights from the musical “Wicked” and other musical selections. The Jazz Ensemble will feature “Groovin’ Hard” and “Summer Samba” along with “Just My Imagination,” a special arrangement by Norm Hanson, director of the ensemble and orchestra. He has also organized this year’s Engineers in Concert.
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
