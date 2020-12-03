The Energy Assistance Program through Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc. is accepting applications for assistance.
The federally funded program is designed to help low-income families with the high costs of home energy. Income eligible families are provided a one-time benefit to their heating and electric accounts to offset some of the cost of utility bills during the winter months.
Additional funds may be available for those who have lost their job or have reduced hours due to COVID-19.
The fastest way to apply is online at https://ihcda.rhsconnect.com/ or access the agency's website at www.wicaa.org/energy.html to download an application and other forms.
Applications may also be picked up outside of each office during business hours. Completed applications may be dropped off at any of the locations below.
• Vigo County: 812-234-3517, 705 S. Fifth St. Terre Haute;
• Clay County: 812-443-0122, 859 W. Jackson St., Suite A, Brazil;
• Putnam County: 765- 653-4017, 620 Tennessee Street; Greencastle.
The offices currently are closed to the public. Telephone hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you have received a disconnect notice or your service is already disconnected, call one of the offices. To return an application by mail, mail to the Terre Haute office at Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc., Energy Assistance Program, 705 S. Fifth St., Terre Haute, IN 47807. You can also fax the application to 812-242-6148.
Additional information is available at www.wicaa.org/energy.html
