The Vigo County School Corp. today announced a a staff member at Honey Creek Middle School who was on school grounds has tested positive for COVID-19.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The school district said contact tracers have worked to identify and quarantine the staff member's close contacts within the school community.

"The Vigo County School Corporation will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community and we will notify the community when a case of COVID-19 is present in our schools," the district said in a news release.

In-person return to schools in Vigo County is set for Aug. 18, although the district also is offering online and hybrid options.