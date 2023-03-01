A second meeting at the Otter Creek Middle School cafeteria Wednesday evening to discuss the fate of the Markle Mill Dam showed people slowly becoming resigned to the idea of removing it.
“The deterioration I do understand, especially if [it’s] not maintained,” said Jeffrey Smith, who spoke at the meeting. As a child, Smith joined friends at the dam for hijinks and lamented that “it’s one less place I can take my grandson to show him where his grandfather grew up at and had fun.”
When psychiatrist Elizabeth Kübler-Ross wrote “On Death and Dying” in 1969, she discussed the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. If those attending the Feb. 15 meeting were experiencing denial and anger, most attendees at Wednesday’s meeting had moved on to depression and acceptance.
“I know the history of a life — it starts, you live and eventually it’s going to have to be destroyed for safety reasons,” Smith said. “It’s just really sad to see something like that have to go. It’s a bittersweet issue that tugs on my heartstrings.”
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said that a grant would pay 80-90% of the funding for removing the low-head dam — which are no longer used and are being taken down all around the country — and that the county would only have to chip in $10,000 or $15,000. Waiting longer would eliminate grant money and raise the cost to the county to $300,000.
“I would rather take care of this right now and move on,” Switzer said.
Dave Lawrence told those assembled that he helped restore the dam in 1983, then said, “It look like it’s a matter not of if but of when” the dam would go and bestowed his blessings on the project.
Switzer called Lawrence’s public change of heart “huge” and said that Wednesday’s meeting had been the best so far. He said he understood why it was such an emotional issue for some.
“For me personally, it’s one of the first places I remember going fishing with my grandfather and I walked on the dam at a young age,” he said. “For these north-end folks, this is really emotional — this is something they got to be part of, got to go fishing, swimming for all these years.”
As he did at the Feb. 15 meeting, stream ecologist Jerry Sweeten of the Ecosystems Connections Institute emphasized that removing the dam would improve both the water quality and the fishing and have no effect on flooding in the area.
Markle Mill’s low-head dam, built in 1816-17, has been a flashpoint in public opinion in recent weeks. Insurance for death and injury claims is costing the county significantly; the insurance company will not pay to repair or replace the dam.
Switzer told those in attendance “I realize it is not a great park,” citing “nefarious activities” that took place and a playground that “stinks.” He suggested that removing the dam could be the first step in making further improvements to the park.
He also said that any decision on the dam would be at a County Commissioners meeting, which takes place Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and would be announced in advance for those who would like to speak at that meeting.
