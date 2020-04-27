Indiana’s arts organizations can now apply for support during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund.
The arts sector contributes $8.4 billion to Indiana’s economy, and Indiana’s overall creative economy includes 160,000 jobs, over 87,000 of which are employees of arts organizations and businesses, according to the Indiana Arts Commission.
The Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund program is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission and Arts Midwest with funding provided by the CARES Act.
Grant recipients are eligible for funding and will be awarded fixed amounts of approximately $2,500 to $3,000.
All eligible organizations will be awarded funds upon the successful completion of a required form assigned in the online grant system.
The form is available at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=indianaarts. Deadline for eligible organizations to request funding is May 15.
“The Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund would not have been possible without Indiana’s congressional delegation and their support and commitment to the arts,” IAC Commission Chair Allen Platt said in a news release.
Additional CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities is available for humanities organizations through Indiana Humanities.
In total, more than $1 million in relief funding will be available to arts and humanities institutions in Indiana.
Visit www.in.gov/arts for more information.
