'Emergency powers' under the microscope

Gov. Eric Holcomb indirectly confronted lawmakers about their efforts to undo the emergency powers he utilized throughout the course of the pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate and building capacity limits.

Since the 2020 session ended last March, Holcomb has enacted dozens of executive orders including a stay-at-home order, closing nonessential businesses and allowing retired health care workers to voluntarily rejoin depleted hospital workforces.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

None of those required legislative approval.

“(The) mask mandate, capacity limits … put Hoosiers in a position (where) they began to ask a lot of questions,” Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said Thursday. “And the question I got overwhelmingly asked over and over again was, ‘Where’s the legislative body in this process? Why are you not engaging in these decisions?’”

House Bill 1123 and Senate Bill 407 received little attention in committees, with just one person previously testifying in support of the Senate version. But senators heard more than four hours of testimony Thursday, mostly from Holcomb’s state agency heads and in opposition to the bill.

The House version allows a special committee to call legislators back while the Senate version allows the governor to issue emergency orders for a maximum of 60 days. The Legislature can only start a special session, where lawmakers could overturn these orders, if the governor calls for one.

Those testifying against the bill emphasized the need to act quickly without being hindered by a sluggish legislative response. Especially in the early days of the pandemic, when little was known about the novel coronavirus, policy changes happened in as little as 48 hours.

“With the ability to utilize emergency powers, we could not make many of these program adjustments. … We would have been held to the standard rule promulgations process that takes eight to 12 months to implement,” Jennifer Sullivan, the secretary of the Family & Social Services Administration, said.

“As this pandemic has shown, 12 months would be a lifetime for many Hoosiers.”

Sullivan pointed to telehealth expansion and funding for child care centers – actions initiated by an executive order that benefited thousands of Hoosiers making doctor appointments or finding child care. Not acting quickly could have jeopardized some federal funding streams, Sullivan said.

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan argued that portions of both the House and Senate versions were unconstitutional but so was the governor’s allocation of billions in federal funding without legislative oversight.

“The function of calling a special session belongs to the governor,” Frank Sullivan said about the unconstitutionality of House Bill 1123. “In my opinion, the provisions in Senate Bill 407 that condition the governor’s ability to authorize the extension of a state of disaster emergency … are also unconstitutional.”

Lawmakers complained that they had no say in Holcomb’s executive actions because they weren’t in session but have taken no action to overturn his orders since convening on Jan. 4. Since ending the 2020 session one year ago, just a smattering of lawmakers publicly called for a special session but Holcomb said leaders didn’t approach him.

Lehman said that contrary to testimony, the bill wouldn’t stop the governor’s office from continuing to pass executive orders.

“No authority is being taken away. It’s not retrospective,” Lehman said. “All it does is say there needs to be another seat at the table when those decisions are contemplated.”

The committee didn’t vote on the bill Thursday because an amendment to the bill hadn’t yet been introduced. Senate Pro Tem Rodric Bray, the chair of the committee, didn’t share details of the proposed amendment, which will be introduced at their next meeting.