The United States Department of Agriculture has designated 74 Indiana counties as primary natural disaster areas and is offering Farm Service Agency emergency loans to help farmers recover.
The natural disaster designation allows Farm Service Aid to offer emergency loans to help recover essential items lost in the excessive rain and significant flooding that has occurred since March 1.
The natural disaster designation includes several Wabash Valley counties, including Clay, Greene, Putnam, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
Producers in the contiguous Indiana and Illinois counties of Parke, Vermillion, Clark, Crawford and Edgar counties are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for emergency loans is April 29, 2020.
