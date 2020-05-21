Ellis, Fisher vie for District 3 in commissioners race

A well-known Terre Haute businessman and a longtime Terre Haute firefighter will face off in the District 3 race for Vigo County Commissioner in the Democratic primary election on June 2.

Steve Ellis, owner of Top Guns, a gun shop with an indoor firing range and training, says the county needs to better market itself to increase its population base, which will boost its current tax base.

Jeff Fisher, who for the past 13 years has served as Terre Haute fire chief, said the county needs to improve roads and its public safety communications.

“I want to concentrate on roads because that is what upsets people the most, when they hit a pothole and damage their vehicle,” Fisher said. “You can bring in the biggest manufacturer, but if the roads are not in good shape, people will constantly complain about it. Maintaining all roads is one of the main responsibilities of the commissioners.”

For example, “take a drive off on Indiana 63 north and turn on Trinity road and go to New Goshen. That road had been rough for years,” Fisher said.

Continuing to apply for state grants, such as Indiana’s Community Crossings grant, in which the county was awarded a $1 million matching grant for 2020, is how the county can continue to improve roadways, Fisher said.

“I know main roads need to remain in good condition, but secondary roads should not suffer because main roads get all the attention. I think secondary roads need attention as well. On some county roads, you have almost slow to a crawl to get through them or will tear up your vehicle,” Fisher said.

Ellis said county government has to look beyond the community, targeting tourism off Interstate 70.

“We need to get people to travel to Vigo County to spend their money in our community and we must get our population up. The more residents that we have, the more people there will be paying into our tax base. Once we have more people paying into that base, we can start looking at doing away will all the unwanted special taxes that have been forced on us,” Ellis said.

Ellis said one way to market the county is to put signage along interstate 70 “at least one hour out” in both directions telling that shows Terre Haute has “X” number of hotels, restaurants and gasoline stations, showing it is the place to stop for travelers.

Additionally, Ellis seeks to improve signage in the city by creating a point system where business owners earn points for square footage of signs, if signs are lighted, if signs are fully lighted and if signs are kept on all night to be visible to drivers who may come through the city in early morning hours. Business owners would be awarded points and then earn tax credits. If elected, Ellis said his business would be excluded from this system.

Ellis said he thinks there needs to be an end to “needless spending.”

“Our community representatives can’t make a bad deal and then decide to raise taxes to make up for the fact that we need money,” Ellis said.

Fisher said he has been a public servant from more than 30 years and is motivated to serve, saying “the trust between our community and county government needs rebuilt.

“Any time someone is elected, it seems like a barrier is put up between them and the citizens,” Fisher said. “The trust with citizens gets shattered and, hopefully, being a firefighter and being fire chief the last 13 years, I hope have built a trust with the community and will bring that into the commissioners office.”

One area that Fisher would like to improve is emergency dispatching.

“We have come a long way with our dispatching system and we have a new alerting system for the city (of Terre Haute) and the county. I know dispatch needs more people, but the funding has not been there,” Fisher said. As a solution, Fisher suggests the county pursue staffing grants, especially federal “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grants,” he said.

“We need more dispatchers who are first line of communication in any emergency,” Fisher said.

Fisher said taxes should be the last measure on any issue or project for the county.

“I cannot say we will not raise taxes and anyone who says that doesn’t know government very well,” Fisher said. “Raising taxes would be the very last thing I would want to do as our citizens have been taxed enough. We need to look more at grants as well as build relations” with state and federal officials and agencies to seek funds to improve the county and avoid tax increases, Fisher said.

Ellis, who said he played music professionally and performed magic shows to work his way through college, also served as reserve deputy in the county sheriff’s department for five years and worked for Phillip Morris and its parent company, Altria, producers and marketers for tobacco, for 11 years in marketing and sales.

“I want to take my business experience and put it to use for Vigo County,” Ellis said, adding he will utilize social media “to communicate local issues and brainstorm ideas on how to better our community.”

Mike Morris is the lone candidate in the GOP primary for District 3 commissioner.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.