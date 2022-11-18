The cause of a Wednesday night fire at a house trailer in Brazil that claimed the lives of two children has been determined.
Clay County Chief Deputy Sheriff Josh Clarke on Friday issued a news release that said the Indiana State Fire Marshal's preliminary findings indicate an electrical issue, possibly an electrical power strip, was the cause.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's deputies and Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to 3085 West Indiana 340 about 8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrived first and attempted to enter the residence, but did not have the appropriate protective gear to withstand the heat and smoke. Fire personnel arrived and made several unsuccessful attempts to enter given the fire's intensity.
The children were identified as 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook and 3-month-old Aries Romine, who perished from smoke inhalation, as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Jimmie Smith's autopsies Thursday afternoon revealed.
No adult was in the home at the time of the fire.
Kodi Carpenter, the children's mother, was across the street visiting a neighbor; by the time she became aware of the fire, she was unable to enter the home to rescue her children. Aries' father, Jerry Romine, was at work.
“This is a tragic event with a lot of pieces of the puzzle that we’re trying to put together,” Clarke said on Thursday.
Once the investigation is complete, the reports will be forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.