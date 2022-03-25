An electrical issue with a stove in a rear apartment has been ruled the cause of a Thursday night fire at 1810 S. 7th St.
"The cause was electrical stemming from the stove. There was heavy damage to the back of the house and smoke damage. The upstairs and back is a total loss," said Casey Boyed, Terre Haute Fire Department deputy fire marshal.
The home, Boyed said, is a former single-family home converted into three apartments.
Firefighters responded to the fire at 10 p.m. Thursday.
There was no one home at the time of the fire, however, firefighters were able to rescue three cats, a dog and several lizards.
